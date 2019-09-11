|
Nancy M. Ippolito-Morris nee Canezaro. Age 92. 65 year resident of Park Forest formerly of Chicago's Lincoln Park Neighborhood. Professional Singer, Painter, Former Elizabeth Arden Cosmetic Sales Associate at Park Forest Marshall Field's Department Store. Mother of Cheryl (William) Niro, Richard James Ippolito, Steven Jay Ippolito and Lisa (Giorgio) Corrao. "Nana" of Christopher William (Iryna) Niro, Melissa Leigh Niro, Alex Corrao, and Mandi Corrao. Great-grandmother of Luciano Niro. Daughter of the late Antoinette nee Mangiaracina and Philip Canezaro. Sister of Connie (late Conrad) Lind and the late Rosalie (late John) Raduha, Benedict (late MaryBeth) Canezaro and Anthony (late Carol) Canezaro. Aunt and friend of many. Memorial visitation at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W 14th St (US Rt 30, 3 blks E of Western Ave), Chicago Heights on Friday September 13, 2019 from 4:00 pm until time of memorial service 7:00 pm. Burial private. Info 708-481-9230 and panozzobros.com.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Sept. 11, 2019