Nancy M. Tisza

Nancy M. Tisza Obituary
Nancy M. Tisza nee Richardson. Age 76. Longtime Grant Park and Glenwood resident formerly of Chicago's Cottage Grove Heights Neighborhood. Graduate of Chicago Vocational School Class of 1961. Retired from the Village of Glenwood after 28 years as the Village Clerk. Wife for 55 years of Ernest Tisza. Mother of Wendy (Robert) Lamparelli and Michael (Shelley) Tisza. Grandmother of Amber Lord, Brett Lord, Blake Tisza, and Jake Tisza. Daughter of the late Ethel nee Johnson and Lou James Richardson Sr. Sister of Lou James (Sharon) Richardson Jr and Lynne (Conrad) Wager. Aunt and friend of many. Due to the current circumstances private family burial services Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood. For info Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, Chicago Heights 708-481-9230 and panozzobros.com.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Apr. 5, 2020
