Nancy Marie Leslie, 53, of Tinley Park, IL, passed away peacefully on July 2, 2019, after a brave battle with Ovarian Cancer, surrounded her final days by loving family and friends.



Nancy attended St. Gerald grammar and Mother McAuley high school. She was the Owner and Operator of Fetch! Pet Care of Orland Park-Frankfort where she led her crew to provide TLC to all our furry loved ones for the past six years.



Nancy is survived by two brothers, Gene (Debra) and Eddie Leslie, nephews Michael and James Leslie, her dear niece, Rebecca (Kevin) Leslie Byrne, cherished grandniece, Francesca Byrne and two precious fur babies, Bernie and Finn. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Nancy Leslie, Oak Lawn, IL.



A Celebration of Life memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 3rd, from 9am to noon at Hickory Creek Barren's Nature Preserve, 20733 S. School House Road, New Lenox. We would love to hear all your memories of our dear Nancy, to ease sorrow and celebrate treasured times and tales of sarcastic wit together. Most humans and ALL dogs are welcome!



In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to Joliet Area Community Hospice (joliethospice.org) where Nancy spent her final days cared for with grace, dignity and compassion by a staff gifted with angel wings! Published in the Daily Southtown on July 16, 2019