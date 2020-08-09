Nancy May Hult (nee Lindmark), age 85, passed away at home on August 3, 2020. Beloved husband of Sten Hult for 37 years. Dear sister of Algot Lindmark and Dorothy Lundahl. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews.



Nancy was a longtime member of Vasa Order of America, Siljan-Mora-Tuna Lodge #134 V.O.A., Herald Viking Lodge #13 I.O.V., Danish Brotherhood Lodge #35, and Redeemer Lutheran Church of Oak Forest, Illinois, where a Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements were entrusted to the McKenzie Funeral Home, Oak Forest, Illinois. For information: 708-687-2990.





