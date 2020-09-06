I was fortunate to spend a great deal of time with the Gorcowskis during my high school years. They were kind enough to include me in many family events and even trips to visit family in Florida. Because I was there so often, Nick decided that I should learn to polka. He was so tall and I am so short, it was a long time before I knew whether I could actually polka or he’d just spun me around with my feet never touching the ground! As it turns out, I'm not bad at polka thanks to Mr. G.! I know how much he will be missed. Deepest sympathy to Jean, Sue, Mike and their entire family. May your many memories of him always make you smile. I send my love to you all.

