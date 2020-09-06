Nicholas "Nick" Casmir Gorcowski, aged 95, longtime resident of Flossmoor, Illinois. Passed away on September 1, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Jean (Stypuloski); two children, Susan (Brian) McLaughlin and Michael (Pam) Gorcowski; three grandchildren, Max, Adam and JP and numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Tuesday September 8, from 9:00 a.m. until time of prayers at 10:15 a.m. at Tews-Ryan Funeral Home, 18230 S. Dixie Hwy., Homewood, IL 60430. Then Mass will be celebrated at Infant Jesus of Prague Church, 1131 Douglas Ave., Flossmoor, IL. At 11 am. Interment Assumption Cemetery. Nick had a rich and varied life. He grew up on a family farm and worked as a foreman at Acme Steel in Riverdale. He loved adventure-travel on land, sea, and air. His children marveled at the trips he would plan and the unusual attractions he could find on the road to a vacation destination. He was a fisherman, golfer, and gardener. He enjoyed sodoku, crossword puzzles and the daily jumble. Nick loved wordplay and bad puns; until recently he and Jean played two games of scrabble everyday, then watched jeopardy together. Nick always had a fresh pot of coffee ready for guests. Due to current conditions, masks are required at the visitation and church services. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Joliet Hospice. For additional information contact www.info
@tews-ryanfh.com or 708 798-5300.