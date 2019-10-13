|
Nicholas Ippolito age 93. Tinley Park resident formerly of Calumet City and Chicago's West Pullman neighborhood. Attended Pullman Tech High School. United States Navy Veteran. Retired Bricklayer after 50 years of service. Member of the Bricklayers Local #21. Cherished husband for 65 years of the late Donna Louise nee Anderson. Beloved father of John (Rachel) and Jeffry (Cynthia) Ippolito. Devoted grandfather of Becky (Kevin) Szczesniak, Suzy (Josh) Ray, Nicholas (Lenzi) Ippolito, John (Melissa) Ippolito, Michael and Courtney Ippolito. Loving great grandfather of Alyssa and Sarah Szczesniak, Jackson and Lucy Ray, Gianna and Kevin Ippolito, and Vincent Nicholas Ippolito. Son of the late Jennie nee DiNapoli and Leonard Ippolito. Brother of Loretta (late Louis) Giovannelli and the late Sarah (late Dan) Labriola, Vi (late Sam) Lachcik, Pete (late Frances) Ippolitio and Johnny (late Lorraine) Ippolito. Beloved uncle and dear friend of many. Resting at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W. 14th Pl. (U.S. Rt. 30, 3 blks E. of Western Ave.), Chicago Heights on Tuesday October 15th from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Funeral service at funeral home Wednesday 10:00 AM. Burial Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood. Info 708-481-9230 or panozzobros.com.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Oct. 13, 2019