Nicholas Paul Reno, age 90, passed away on Wednesday, November 14, 2019 in Crestview, Florida. He was born on January 14, 1929, in Chicago Heights, Illinois. He was a longtime resident of Bourbonnais, Illinois and more recently Crestview, Florida since 1994.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Nicholas and Carmella Reno, brothers Sam Reno and Frank Reno and sister Catherine (Kay) Cantway.
He is survived by two sisters, Rose Martello (Arthur), Carmella Iannucci (Thomas), the mother of his children, Barbara Reno, five children, Brian Reno, Ariste Reno, John Reno, Carla Schimmelpfennig and Andrea Reno, and ten grandchildren Isabella, Emma and Charlie Reno, Carmen, Cristin and Candice Reno, Daley, Bennet, Carson Schimmelpfennig, and Davis Domagalski, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Nick graduated from Bloom Township High School in 1946. He served in the U.S. Army from 1951 and received an honorable discharge in 1953. His most significant duty assignment was Hq Co 417th Engineer Aviation Brigade. He was awarded the United Nations Service Medal and Korean Service Medal W/1 BCS. He later attended Indiana University, graduating with a B.S. in business in 1957. Nick worked at Standard Oil Company, Ford, Mobile Chemical, and later had his own private hearing aid dispensing practice with offices in Olympia Fields and Kankakee, Illinois.
An interment service will be held at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood IL, 20953 W. Hoff Road, on Friday, December 13, 2019, at 12:30 p.m. For those wishing to attend, please arrive by 12 noon.
Published in the Daily Southtown from Dec. 4 to Dec. 8, 2019