Nick Conversa, age 76, passed away suddenly June 25, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Judy; loving father of Kathleen (Thomas) Rogowski, Michael (Eve) Conversa, Joseph (Paula) Conversa & the late John Conversa; dear grandfather of Nicholas & Andrew Rogowski, Ryan & Maria Conversa & the late Eamonn Conversa; son of the late Savario Conversa & Lucy Fanello; brother of Dan (Fran) Conversa, Carl (Kimberly) Conversa & the late Leonard Conversa. Nick was a member of the District Council #14 Painters Union and The Toy Box in Frankfort. Visitation Sunday from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Lack & Sons Funeral Home, 9236 S. Roberts Rd. (8000 W.) Hickory Hills. Interment private. For info call 708-430-5700.
Published in the Daily Southtown on June 28, 2019