Nico S. Clasen, age 26. Lifelong Chicago Heights resident. Graduate of Homewood-Flossmoor High School. Father of Argyle and Dacen. Son of Courtney nee Genovese and Scott Clasen. Brother of Jordan, Beckett, Tanner, Joe, Dina and Noah. Grandson of the late Susan nee Gunterberg and Kenneth Genovese, the late Bernadette nee Shepherd and Chester Clasen and Jackie and Sal Pantaleo. Nephew of Angela (Bill) Winkler and Jason (Christine) Genovese. Uncle to Judah, cousin and friend of many. A memorial visitation will be held at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W. 14th St. (U.S. Rt. 30, 3 blks E. of Western Ave.), Chicago Heights on Saturday October 3, 2020 from 12:00 PM until time of memorial service at 4:00 PM. Burial of ashes private. Due to health guidelines, masks are to be worn inside the funeral home and social distancing is recommended. For further information contact 708-481-9230 or panozzobros.com
.