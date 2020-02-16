|
Nola Bogosian, age 88, of Lockport, formerly of Dolton, died on February 8, 2020. Nola was born on October 8, 1931 in Benton, Illinois, to her parents Hirl and Opal Cockrum. Nola is survived by her daughter Sherry Jabaay, of Lockport, three grandsons, Jeff (Paula) Jabaay of New Lenox, Robert (Kristin) Jabaay of New Lenox, and Terrence Schultz, of Lockport. Four great-grandchildren, Ryan, Carter, Travis and Madison.She is preceded in death by her wonderful husband of over forty years, Robert Bogosian, two sisters, Anna Willis and Katherine Tope and one brother, Ross Cockrum. Private Inurnment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Thornridge Funeral Home (Janusz Family Funeral Service). 708-460-2300 or thornridgefuneralhomes.com
Published in the Daily Southtown on Feb. 16, 2020