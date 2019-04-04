|
Noreen A. Bussey (nee Schmitz), age 85 of Chicago Heights, Illinois passed away peacefully on April 2, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of 63 years to Thomas; loving mother to Thomas, Jr. (Cheryl) Bussey, Laurie (Bob) Rimsnider, Timothy (Patty Hanford) Bussey, Brian (Lori) Bussey and Kevin (Susan) Bussey. Cherished grandmother of 10; great grandmother of 6. Beautiful sister to Virginia (late James) Gray, James (Josephine) Schmitz, Karyn (Richard) Bazzarone; preceded in death by the late Robert (late Mary) Schmitz, late Mary Louise (late Bernard) Stahoviak, late Marjorie (late Robert) Simpson and late William (late Betty) Schmitz. Dear aunt to many nieces and nephews; fond sister-in-law to many. Noreen was the secretary for over 27 years at the First Presbyterian Church in Homewood, Illinois, longtime member of St. Kieran Church and the Past President of Marian Catholic Mothers Club. Visitation Sunday, April 7th from 1:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M. at Kerr-Parzygnot Funeral Home, 540 Dixie Hwy. (at Joe Orr Rd.), Chicago Heights, IL 60411. Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 A.M. on Monday at St. Kieran Catholic Church, Chicago Heights, Illinois. Interment: Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, Illinois. Donations to Transitions Hospice are appreciated. The family would like to thank the compassionate staff at Heartis Village of Orland Park, Illinois. Info: (708) 754-0016.
Published in the Daily Southtown from Apr. 4 to Apr. 7, 2019