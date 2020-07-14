Noreen Oosterbaan nee Kopp. Age 91. Longtime Flossmoor resident formerly of Chicago's Roseland Neighborhood. Graduate of St Louis Academy Class of 1947. Devout catholic and active 45 year parishioner of Infant Jesus of Prague Church. Beloved wife for 59 years of the late Brandt J. Oosterbaan. Loving mother of Brandt (Tara), Gregory (Amanda) Oosterbaan, Marybeth (Stan) Beyler, Kathy Oosterbaan, Janice (Tim) Coleman, Sandra (Derek) Phillips and the late Karen Oosterbaan. Loving grandmother of 14 and great grandmother of 11. Daughter of the late Mary nee Lotter and Gus Kopp. Sister of Kevin (Fran) Kopp and the late Marian (late Hank) Dreger. Beloved Aunt and friend to many. Noreen loved spending her time with family and playing bridge with friends. Her legacy is the Faith she bestowed upon her family and grace by which she lived it. Resting at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W 14th St (US Rt 30, 3 blks E of Western Ave), Chicago Heights on Thursday from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Private funeral mass at Infant Jesus of Prague Church, Flossmoor and interment Assumption Cemetery, Glenwood. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Rosary Hill Nursing Home, 9000 W 81st Street, Justice, IL, 60458 or Catholic Charities of Chicago, 721 N. LaSalle Street, Chicago, IL, 60654, www.catholiccharities.net/DonateNow/GeneralDonations.aspx
would be appreciated by the Oosterbaan family. Info 708-481-9230 and panozzobros.com
.