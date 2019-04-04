Norma J. Mayer nee Kowalk, April 1st, 2019, Age 81, Late of Homewood. Beloved wife of the late John Mayer and the late John L. Petersen. Dear mother of Scott (Vickie Main) Petersen, Renada Burroughs, Kent (Jacqueline) Petersen, Rose (Bill) Burgweger, Karl Mayer. Cherished grandmother of Tyler (Melissa)Petersen, Chesney (Nate) Siems, Benjamin Burgweger, Christopher Burgweger, and Rebekah Burgweger. Loving sister of Marion (the late Norman) Kranz. Fond aunt, cousin and friend to many. Norma was a graduate of Salem Lutheran Church, also a graduate of Thornton Community High School, Class 55'. Volunteered for many years feeding the homeless at Restoration Ministries. Proud graduate of Village of Homewood Citizen Police and Fire Academy. Norma was very active with Salem Lutheran Church where she was baptized child of God and confirmed follower of Jesus. She was also a Stephen Minster at the Church and a proud cancer survivor. Visitation at the Tews-Ryan Funeral Home, Thursday April 4th from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Lying in state Friday, April 5th from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. at Salem Lutheran Church, 18324 Ashland Ave., Homewood, IL 60430. Interment Homewood Memorial Gardens. Memorials to Restoration Ministries, 253 E. 159th St. Harvey, Il 60426 would be appreciated. www.tews-ryanfh.com or 708-798-5300. Published in the Daily Southtown on Apr. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary