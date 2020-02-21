|
Olga "Nana" Eleanor Wojdyla, nee Lysacek, 94, of Palos Heights and formerly Berwyn and Ottawa, passed away at home Feb. 11, 2020. Born in Oak Park on Feb. 4, 1926, to Frank and Anna (Slepicka) Lysacek. Survived by daughters Wendy Barmore and Cindy Cain (Lonny); grandsons James Barmore, Scott Cain and Tyler Cain; and nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents; three sons, Joseph (in infancy), John and William; siblings Frank Lysacek and Helen Bourbeau. Attended Komensky Grade School in Berwyn and Morton High School in Cicero. Proud member of Sokol, Berwyn Chapter. Worked as a "Rosie the Riveter" during World War II and at Allied Tube and Conduit in Harvey. After retirement, she helped raised her grandsons from changing diapers to seeing them off to college and careers. She was a die-hard Chicago sports fan, crossword puzzle aficionado, loyal 670 the Score listener and dedicated New Yorker magazine and newspaper subscriber. Private services are scheduled. In memory of Nana, please subscribe to your local newspaper.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Feb. 21, 2020