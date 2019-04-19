|
Olivia Lopez De Torres, age 87. Longtime resident of Chicago's Historic Pullman neighborhood. Native of Monterrey, Mexico. Wife of the late Reynaldo Torres. Mother of Gerardo (Maria) Torres, Carmen Torres, Nydia (Dagoberto) Cahue, Olivia (James) Brobst, Sonia Torres and Ruth Alma Espinoza. Grandmother of 14, great grandmother of 8. Daughter of the late Gudelia Santillana and Jose Lopez. Sister of the late San Juana and Everardo Lopez. Resting at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W. 14th St. (U.S. Rt. 30, 3 blks E. of Western Ave.), Chicago Heights on Monday April 22nd from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Family and friends will meet Tuesday morning, St. Anthony Church, 11533 S. Prairie Ave., Chicago for visitation from 9:00 AM until funeral mass at 9:30 AM. Future inurnment Holy Cross Cemetery Mausoleum, Calumet City. 708-481-9230 or panozzobros.com.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Apr. 19, 2019