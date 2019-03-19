Home

Otto W. Hechler, age 96, of Markham, United States Army Veteran of WWII, who was awarded the Bronze Star in 1945 for his heroic achievements, passed away March 15, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Mattie Hechler and the late Ruth Hechler. Loving father of William (the late Diana), Carol (the late John) Hanson, Robert (the late Karin), Nancy (Robert) Cousart, Linda (Alan) Cerny and Lorry Hill. Dearest grandfather of 9 and cherished great-grandfather of 3. Visitation Thursday, March 21, 2019 at the McKenzie Funeral Home, 15618 S. Cicero Ave., Oak Forest from 9:00 a.m. until time of Chapel Service at 11:00 a.m. Interment Evergreen Cemetery with Military Honors. For information: 708-687-2990.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Mar. 19, 2019
