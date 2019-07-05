Home

Thornridge Funeral Home
14318 S. LaGrange Road
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 460-2300
Pamela Wachowiak
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Thornridge Funeral Home
14318 S. LaGrange Road
Orland Park, IL 60462
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
7:00 PM
Thornridge Funeral Home
14318 S. LaGrange Road
Orland Park, IL 60462
Pamela J. Wachowiak

Pamela J. Wachowiak Obituary
Pamela J. Wachowiak, age 74, late of Tinley Park. Devoted mother of Timothy (Jessica) Wachowiak; loving grandmother of Klohe Wachowiak; dear sister of the late Gregory (Carolyn) Wachowiak; kind aunt of Angela D'Arpa and Rodney (Denise) Wachowiak; loving long-time companion of Pete Relli. Pamela enjoyed life most when she was cooking or socializing with her friends at Brementowne Manor. Memorial Visitation Saturday from 4:00 p.m. until the time of Memorial Service at 7:00 p.m. at Thornridge Funeral Home (Janusz Family Funeral Service) 14318 S. LaGrange Rd. (Northbound traffic: U-turn permitted at 143rd St.) Orland Park. Interment Private. (708) 460-2300 or www.thornridgefuneralhomes.com
Published in the Daily Southtown on July 5, 2019
