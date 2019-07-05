|
Pamela J. Wachowiak, age 74, late of Tinley Park. Devoted mother of Timothy (Jessica) Wachowiak; loving grandmother of Klohe Wachowiak; dear sister of the late Gregory (Carolyn) Wachowiak; kind aunt of Angela D'Arpa and Rodney (Denise) Wachowiak; loving long-time companion of Pete Relli. Pamela enjoyed life most when she was cooking or socializing with her friends at Brementowne Manor. Memorial Visitation Saturday from 4:00 p.m. until the time of Memorial Service at 7:00 p.m. at Thornridge Funeral Home (Janusz Family Funeral Service) 14318 S. LaGrange Rd. (Northbound traffic: U-turn permitted at 143rd St.) Orland Park. Interment Private. (708) 460-2300 or www.thornridgefuneralhomes.com
Published in the Daily Southtown on July 5, 2019