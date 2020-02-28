Daily Southtown Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smits Funeral Home
2121 Pleasant Springs Lane
Dyer, IN 46311
219 322-7300
Memorial service
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
3:00 PM
Village Church
14849 93rd St.
Dyer, IN
View Map

Pamela Rose Horton


1951 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pamela Rose Horton Obituary
Pamela Rose Horton, nee Revor, age 68, of Crete, IL, passed away peacefully Tuesday, February 25, 2020. Beloved wife of Dr. Bruce D. Horton. Devoted mother of Christopher (Kathy) O'Shaughnessy and Timothy (fiancée Jackie Perry) Horton. Loving grandmother of Caitlynn, Elizabeth, and Rebekah. Step-mother of David (Tane) Horton, Steve Horton, Brooke (Rich) Perfeito and Chara Free. Step-grandmother of ten step-grandchildren and six step-great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Sandra (Tom) Waring. Preceded in death by her parents Francis and Marian Revor.

A memorial service will be held Sunday, March 1, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Village Church 14849 93rd St. Dyer, IN with Rev. Steve Miller officiating. Pamela was so willing to help others. She was loved and will be missed by all who knew her. Memorial contributions may be given to Salvation Army or Project Linus. Arrangements entrusted to Smits Funeral Home – Dyer, IN. For further information please contact 219-322-7300 or visit our online guestbook and obituary at www.SMITSFH.com
Published in the Daily Southtown on Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pamela's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Smits Funeral Home
Download Now