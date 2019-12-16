|
Pasquale "Patrick" J. DeFiore, Sr. Age 93. Recent resident of Steger formerly of South Chicago Heights. Passed away peacefully December 10, 2019 after a brief illness. Beloved husband for 57 years of the late Therese nee Troiani. Father of Patrick "Pat" (Maureen) DeFiore, Valerie (James) Morris, and Joanne Adams. Grandfather of 2. Great-grandfather of 4. Son of the late Theresa nee D'Antico and Antonio DeFiore. Brother of Antoinette (Martin) Connolly and the late Joseph DeFiore, Concetta (late Louis) Krenek, Phyllis (late Bill) Newell, Ralph (Theresa) DeFiore . Brother in-law of Minnie (late Rocco) Micchia and Antima (late James) Troiani. U.S. Navy Merchant Marine World War II Veteran. Retired as a Superintendent at Certain Teed Corporation. Longtime member of the American Legion South Chicago Heights Post #131. Honorary member of the Paralyzed Veterans of America. Member of the Nifty over 50 Club. An avid golfer, and longtime Ranger at Chicago Heights Park District West Golf Course. Pat was one of the founders of Steger Little League in 1966. As per Pasquale's wishes Funeral Services and Entombment at Assumption Cemetery, Glenwood were private. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Pasquale's name to St Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105-9959 or www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html. For further info Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, Chicago Heights 708-481-9230 and panozzobros.com.
Published in the Daily Southtown from Dec. 16 to Dec. 22, 2019