Patricia A. Dull. Age 78. Beloved wife for 57 years to Elmer Dull. Loving mother of Dawn (Michael) Holstrom and Andrew (Toni) Dull. Proud grandmother of Matthew Dull, Ashley and Tyler Holstrom and the late Samantha Dull. Dear sister of Nancy (Mike) Spizzirri, Annie (Ken) Smith, Larry Smith, David (Janie) DeVault and Julie Ricaurte. Visitation Tuesday 3-9 P.M. at The Brady-Gill Funeral Home 16600 S. Oak Park Ave. Tinley Park. Lying-in-state Wednesday 10:00 A.M. until time of service 11:00 A.M. at Zion Lutheran Church 171st & 69th Ave. Tinley Park. Cremation rites will be accorded. In lieu of flowers donations to Zion Lutheran Church appreciated. 708-614-9900 or www.bradygill.com
Published in the Daily Southtown on Aug. 26, 2019