Brady-Gill Funeral Home
16600 S. Oak Park Ave.
Tinley Park, IL 60477
708-614-9900
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Brady-Gill Funeral Home
16600 S. Oak Park Ave.
Tinley Park, IL 60477
Lying in State
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Zion Lutheran Church
171st & 69th Ave
Tinley Park, IL
Service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Zion Lutheran Church
171st & 69th Ave
Tinley Park, IL
Patricia A. Dull

Patricia A. Dull Obituary
Patricia A. Dull. Age 78. Beloved wife for 57 years to Elmer Dull. Loving mother of Dawn (Michael) Holstrom and Andrew (Toni) Dull. Proud grandmother of Matthew Dull, Ashley and Tyler Holstrom and the late Samantha Dull. Dear sister of Nancy (Mike) Spizzirri, Annie (Ken) Smith, Larry Smith, David (Janie) DeVault and Julie Ricaurte. Visitation Tuesday 3-9 P.M. at The Brady-Gill Funeral Home 16600 S. Oak Park Ave. Tinley Park. Lying-in-state Wednesday 10:00 A.M. until time of service 11:00 A.M. at Zion Lutheran Church 171st & 69th Ave. Tinley Park. Cremation rites will be accorded. In lieu of flowers donations to Zion Lutheran Church appreciated. 708-614-9900 or www.bradygill.com
Published in the Daily Southtown on Aug. 26, 2019
