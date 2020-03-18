Home

Kerr-Parzygnot Chicago Heights Funeral Home
540 Dixie Highway
Chicago Heights, IL 60411
708-754-0016
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
10:00 AM
Kerr-Parzygnot Chicago Heights Funeral Home
540 Dixie Highway
Chicago Heights, IL 60411
View Map
Service
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
12:00 PM
Kerr-Parzygnot Chicago Heights Funeral Home
540 Dixie Highway
Chicago Heights, IL 60411
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery
Elwood, IL
View Map

Patricia A. Eskridge


1944 - 2020
Patricia A. Eskridge Obituary
Patricia A. (Wootten) Eskridge, age 75, lifetime resident of Chicago Heights, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on March 15, 2020. Patricia was born on October 09, 1944 to the late John & Mary (Gasbarro) Wootten. She is preceded in death by her loving husband, David and her parents. She is survived by her dear brother, Daniel (April) Wootten, brother-in-laws Ron Eskridge and Robert (Charlene) Eskridge, her nieces and goddaughters Viann Wootten and Rose (Mario) David, and dear Aunt, Mary Gasbarro. She was also a beloved Aunt, Great Aunt, and Great Great Aunt to many (with a special thank you to Garry & Stacie Cassady for their help they gave her), her dear cousins, and cherished friends.

Visitation is Thursday, March 19th from 10AM until time of service at 12:00 Noon at Kerr-Parzygnot Funeral Home 540 Dixie Hwy (at Joe Orr Rd.) Chicago Heights, IL 60411. Interment to immediately follow at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, Illinois. (708) 754-0016
Published in the Daily Southtown on Mar. 18, 2020
