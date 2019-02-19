Patricia Alice (Phelps) Wilhelm, 83, resident of Tinley Park since 1960, formerly of Hyde Park in Chicago Illinois, died on November 26th, 2017. She joined her much loved husband Paul Joseph Wilhelm, whom she met at the U of C's International House. Also her daughter Persis Alisa (Wilhelm) Gerdes, and her beloved parents Seth P Phelps and Doris (Disbrow) Phelps and many others. She is survived by sons and daughters Matt, Rachel, Jessy (Wilhelm) MacDougall, Peter and Andy. Also by eight grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, as well as by many others, all of whom she loved and cherished. Patricia was the daughter of two highly dedicated University of Chicago parents, Seth and Doris. Seth was a teacher at the University of Chicago Laboratory School. Pat attended the University of Chicago through 1951 and attended Shimer College in Mount Carroll through 1952. She also attended the Harrington Institute Art School. Published in the Daily Southtown on Feb. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary