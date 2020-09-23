Patricia Ann O'Connell (Donohue), wife of the deceased Francis J. O'Connell for 38 years, peacefully entered into the arms of our Lord on September 16, 2020 at her daughters home in Orange, Texas.



Born September 21, 1931 in Chicago, Illinois she was the oldest daughter of the deceased Timothy and Edith Smith Donohue, survived by her two Sisters, Caryl Scahill and Maureen McDonnell, and her brother Tom Donohue.



Mother of seven children: Kevin Casey O'Connell (deceased), Raymond John O'Connell and his wife Diana Valois, Daniel Michael O'Connell (deceased), Mary Jo Smith and her husband Clinton Smith, Lynn Marie Oehmen (deceased) and her husband Tom Oehmen, Tim Francis O'Connell and his wife Kathleen Lamb, and Nancy Edith Cunningham and her husband Jay Cunningham. Proud grandparent of 14 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.



Pat attended Mercy High School Class of 1949, worked 30 years at Illinois Bell Telephone Company. Upon retirement Pat moved from the long time family home in Beverly to Tinley Park and was involved in an array of social gatherings which included the Mercy High School Lunch Bunch, St. Michaels Parish, WOW, Red Hat Society, Bridge and Bunco gatherings, volunteering as an Election Judge, fitness at the Riviera Health Club, and a part time associate at Carson Pirie Scott in Orland Square Mall. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Barnabas Church 10134 S. Longwood Dr. Chicago, Illinois 60634 on October 17, 2020 at 10am.



Pat will rest at St. Mary's Cemetery with her loved ones.





