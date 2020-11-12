Patricia B. Longo nee Montesonti. Age 85. Lifelong Chicago Heights resident. Graduate of Bloom High School Class of 1953. Beloved wife for 65 years of the late Frank J. Longo. Loving mother of Laura Longo, Therese (Edward) Klopp, Jr and Frank (Judy) Longo. Dearest grandmother of Amanda (Andrew) Schramm, Frank A. Longo and Michelle (fiance' Derek McAllister) Longo. Daughter of Lillian nee Zolnierczyk and Frank Montesonti. Aunt to many nieces and nephews. Resting at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W 14th St (US Rt 30, 3 blks E of Western Ave), Chicago Heights on Friday November 13th from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM. Funeral Saturday 9:45 am from funeral home to St Kieran Church, Chicago Heights. Mass 10:30 am. Interment Assumption Cemetery, Glenwood. Due to the pandemic, masks must be worn and social distancing is required when inside the funeral home. Info 708-481-9230 and panozzobros.com
.