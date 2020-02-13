|
Patricia C. Pyles nee Gerodimos, age 90, longtime resident of Homewood. Beloved wife of Donald Pyles. Loving mother of Robert Pyles and David Pyles (Maria Rubiano). Dear grandmother of two, Creighton Pyles and Lexy Pyles and her son Chad Jr. Preceded in death by her siblings Victoria (Paul) Lambrecht, Marjorie (Richard) Gardiner and James (Betty) Gerodimos. Fond aunt, cousin and friend to many. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Sunday February 16, 2020 at the Tews-Ryan Funeral Home 18230 Dixie Highway in Homewood with a Family Memorial Service at 4:00 p.m. In Lieu of flowers memorials to Thresholds 4101 N. Ravenswood, Chicago, IL 60613 or Salvation Army 5040 N. Pulaski Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60630-2788. For additional information contact www.tews-ryanfh.com or 708-798-5300.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Feb. 13, 2020