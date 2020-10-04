1/1
Patricia F. Holtz
Patricia F. Holtz nee Harvey. Age 94. Lifelong Chicago Heights resident. Graduate of Bloom High School. Lifelong member of St Paul Lutheran Church. Wife for 72 years of the late Walter C. Holtz, Jr. Mother of Cindy (Len) DiAnni, Sandy (Bob) Quinn, Scott (Cynthia), Mark (Kim) and David (Gail) Holtz. Grandmother of 14. Great grandmother of 27. Great great grandmother of 3. Daughter of the late Faye Pauline nee Rook and Edward Harvey. Sister of Dan (Pam) Harvey and Edward (late Bernice) Harvey. Aunt and friend of many. Burial services were private at St Paul Lutheran Cemetery, Flossmoor. Info Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, Chicago Heights 708-481-9230 and panozzobros.com.


Published in SouthtownStar on Oct. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home
530 W. 14th Street
Chicago Heights, IL 60411
708-481-9230
