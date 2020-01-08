|
|
Patricia Ann "Pat" (Gannon) Flavin Alaniz went home to be with Jesus on Saturday, January 4, 2020. Pat was 82 and passed in Orland Park. Pat was born on Thursday, April 15, 1937 to John and Mildred (Balda) Gannon at St. Bernard Hospital in Chicago. Her childhood nickname was "Patsy." A graduate of Visitation High School, Pat grew up and settled on the South Side of Chicago and married her high school sweetheart, William "Bill" Flavin. They had five daughters together until Bill tragically passed. Pat was Roman Catholic and a member of Sacred Heart Parish near her family home in Palos Hills. Pat married Arthur "Art" Alaniz and shared many years with Art playing golf and enjoying birthdays and holidays with the family. Pat worked at Christ Hospital in Oak Lawn as a Human Resource and Benefit Assistant for over 25 years. Pat will be remembered for her laugh that was larger than life, her steadfast devotion to her family and her fervent, patriotic spirit.
Pat is survived by her five daughters – Kathleen (Charles) Geraci, Karen (Jeffrey) Bergstrom, Margaret (John) Suffern, Susan Bouche (David Jandura), Laurie (Bruce) Crawford – and her step-son, Anthony (Leigh Ann) Alaniz. Pat was the matriarch of her family, and she dearly loved her 13 grandchildren: Kevin (Jeni Lamaster) Haase, Kimberly (Loren) Brewer, Charles (Paige) Geraci, Michael (Christina) Geraci, Timothy (Hannah) Geraci, David Suffern, Kristen Crawford (Jacob Fuss), Daniel (Kenyonna) Geraci, Brian Suffern, Kyle Crawford, Marina Alaniz, Nicholas Jandura and Carmello Alaniz. Pat cherished her eight great-grandchildren in her heart: Riley Haase, Hunter Haase, Eli Brewer, Molly Brewer, Gianna Geraci, Adelyn Brewer, Michael Geraci Jr. and Charlotte Brewer. We love you, Grandma!
Visitation will be held 3-9pm on Wednesday, Jan. 8 at Orland Funeral Home, 9900 W. 143rd Street, Orland Park. A celebration of Pat's life will be held at 10am on Thursday, Jan. 9 at the funeral home, followed by interment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Alsip.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Jan. 8, 2020