Colonial Chapel, Ltd.
15525 South 73rd Avenue
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 532-5400
Patricia J. Honig went to be with her Lord on April 22, 2019. She was the daughter of Thomas and Bessie (Crump) Smith from Hammond, IN. She was married to Robert M. Honig on October 26, 1947. They were married for 67 years. They had two children, William Honig and Sandra Griffin. Patricia is survived by her daughter Sandra (Dan) Griffin and grandson Daniel (Nimitta) Griffin, daughter-in-law Donna Honig and step-granddaughter Natalie. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert Honig, son William Honig, brother Glen Smith and brother Jackie (18 months old). Services were held. Interment Fairmount - Willow Hills Memorial Park, Willow Springs, IL. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com 708-532-5400
Published in the Daily Southtown on May 5, 2019
