Patricia (Patty) Pleta, nee Grohwin, age 59, of Tinley Park, IL, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 27, 2019. Proud mother of Jamie L. Pleta. Wife of John W. Pleta. Preceded in death by parents Chester and Millie Grohwin. Dear sister of John (Angie) Grohwin and Diane Koenig. Sister in law of Cathy (Jim) Horn, Carol (Steve) Smith, and the late Dave (Gloria) Pleta. Proud aunt of many nieces and nephews. Patty lived life to the fullest and left not only family but many Wonderful friends. She was a retired teacher of Joliet Central High School having taught special education for 35 years. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Joliet Township High School AVAC / Transition Program 201 E Jefferson St. Joliet IL 60432. Visitation Sunday, June 2, 2019 from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m. at Maher Funeral Home 17101 S. 71st Avenue Tinley Park IL. 60477. For further information please contact 708-781-9212.
Published in the Daily Southtown on May 30, 2019