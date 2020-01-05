Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Tieder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Tieder

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Tieder Obituary
Patricia Tieder, age 85, longtime resident of Park Forest; beloved wife of 55 Years to her late husband, Herbert; devoted mother of Michael, Gregory, Barbara and Nancy; loving grandmother of Gregory Leland, Jacob and Garrett; and devoted daughter of the late James and Bridget Nugent; dear sister of the late Edward and James Nugent. In lieu of flowers contributions to WTTW Television 5400 North St. Louis Avenue Chicago, IL 60625 or https://secure.wttw.com/honor_memorial and the National Audubon Society 225 Varick St New York, NY 10014 https://www.audubon.org would be appreciated

Memorial Visitation will be held Saturday, January 12, 2020 12-4 p.m. at Lain-Sullivan Funeral Home 50 Westwood Dr., Park Forest, Interment Private

For information or to express your thoughts or memories in the online guest book, 708-747-3700 or www.lain-sullivan.com
Published in the Daily Southtown on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -