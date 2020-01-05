|
Patricia Tieder, age 85, longtime resident of Park Forest; beloved wife of 55 Years to her late husband, Herbert; devoted mother of Michael, Gregory, Barbara and Nancy; loving grandmother of Gregory Leland, Jacob and Garrett; and devoted daughter of the late James and Bridget Nugent; dear sister of the late Edward and James Nugent. In lieu of flowers contributions to WTTW Television 5400 North St. Louis Avenue Chicago, IL 60625 or https://secure.wttw.com/honor_memorial and the National Audubon Society 225 Varick St New York, NY 10014 https://www.audubon.org would be appreciated
Memorial Visitation will be held Saturday, January 12, 2020 12-4 p.m. at Lain-Sullivan Funeral Home 50 Westwood Dr., Park Forest, Interment Private
For information or to express your thoughts or memories in the online guest book, 708-747-3700 or www.lain-sullivan.com
Published in the Daily Southtown on Jan. 5, 2020