Patrick M. Cavanaugh, age 67, of Orland Park passed away April 24, 2020. Beloved husband of Kathryn Martin Cavanaugh. Loving father of Bridget (Michael) Barnoski, Jim Cavanaugh, and Michael Cavanaugh. Proud grandfather to Aidan Vlodeman. Cherished son of Elizabeth Schafer and the late Edward Cavanaugh. Caring brother of Mary Jo Cavanaugh, Thomas (Colleen) Cavanaugh, the late Kathleen Cavanaugh, Lori Cavanaugh, Jean Cavanaugh, Patricia McGovern, and the late Edward Cavanaugh. Loving uncle to many. Pat was a proud member of the Local #4 Laborers' Union. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Misericordia Home www.misericordia.com or 6300 N Ridge Ave, Chicago, IL 60660. Due to recent health risks and CDC recommendations, funeral services will be held privately. For more information and online register www.hickeyfuneral.com or (708) 385-4478.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Apr. 27, 2020