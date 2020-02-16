Home

Crete Funeral Home
1182 Main St
Crete, IL 60417
(708) 672-7600
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Crete Funeral Home
1182 Main St.
Crete, IL
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
7:30 PM
Crete Funeral Home
1182 Main St.
Crete, IL
Paul Allegro Obituary
Paul Allegro age 70, longtime resident of Chicago Heights, Illinois passed away on February 14, 2020. Beloved husband of Linda (nee Polletta). Loving father of Andrea Patrevito and Tony (Kristin) Allegro. Cherished grandfather of Gino and Dominic Patrevito, Brianna, Paulie and Nicky Allegro. Fond brother of the late Nick Allegro and Ann Marie Purcell. He owned Allegro new and used cars in Crete, IL. for 18 years and he had Riverside Chevrolet, in Momence, IL. for 10 years.

Visitation Wednesday, February 19, 2020 from 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. with a 7:30 P.M. prayer service at Crete Funeral Home, 1182 Main St. (Dixie Hwy.), Crete, IL 60417. Interment: Private Info. (708) 672-7600
Published in the Daily Southtown on Feb. 16, 2020
