|
|
"Medic 100 is clear and headed fishing"
Paul Christopher Marik, age 48, of Chicago's Beverly neighborhood, lost his battle with cancer on 12/10/2019 surrounded by his family. Born to Susan and Jerry Marik on 2/28/1971. Paul grew up in Chicago, IL, attended St John Fischer and St Rita High School where he thrived in his passion for baseball, which he carried on through life coaching his sons TJ, Colton, Jake, and many others in the game he loved. Regional Manager for Elite Ambulance in Indiana, Paul was a boss, friend and mentor to many.
Survived by his sons, TJ, Colton, and Jake. Beloved son of Jerry and Susan (nee Goeppner) Marik. Cherished brother of Kevin Marik. Dear nephew of James Marik, George (Jan) Goeppner, Mary Anne (William) Buckingham, the late Johnny Goeppner, and the late Frank and Tom Marik. Fond cousin of William, Kristen, Rachel, Beth, Christine, Sarah, and Lisa. Best friends to Barb Sokolowski, and many many more. A special thank you to Maryanne Reid for caring for Paul the last few months. Visitation Saturday December 21, 2019, 3:00-8:00 PM at Vandenberg Funeral Home 17248 S. Harlem Ave Tinley Park, IL. For more information 708-532-1635 or www.vandenbergfuneralhome.com
Published in the Daily Southtown on Dec. 18, 2019