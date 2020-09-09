1/2
Dr. Paul Ccornelius Vanderbilt
Dr. Paul Cornelius Vanderbilt, age 82, died peacefully in his sleep on September 5, 2020, husband to the late Arlene Dorothy (nee Shimkus), beloved father to Kimberly Vanderbilt Meier (Douglas), Julie Vanderbilt Edwards (Timothy) and Michelle Vanderbilt Sullivan (Raymond), cherished grandfather to Justin Meier, Amanda Meier, Evan Sullivan, Ivy Sullivan, Violet Sullivan, Savannah Sullivan, Beck Edwards and Chase Edwards.

Dr. Vanderbilt was a distinguished surgeon and Chief of Staff at St. Francis Hospital in Blue Island and joyfully served with tireless commitment the communities of Blue Island and southwest Chicago for over 40 years. He served with honor in the United States Air Force as a Flight Surgeon and completed a residency in General Surgery and a fellowship in Vascular Surgery at Hines VA Hospital.

Paul and his brother Robert grew up in the Roseland neighborhood of Chicago with their parents,the late Dr. Cornelius and Muriel (Keller) Vanderbilt. He attended Fenger High School and graduated from the University of Illinois College of Medicine before entering the Air Force.

He is preceded in death by the love of his life, Arlene, with whom he lived a full and happy life filled with family celebrations, travel, music, and close friendships. Their favorite moments were enjoying after dinner coffees on the front porch or side by side in the living room. They never spent a day apart during the course of their long and beautiful marriage. He is now with her, side by side, once again.

Visitation will be on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Lawn Funeral Home 7732 W. 159th St. in Orland Park, Illinois from 8:30-9:45 AM. Phase 4 Covid 19 regulations, visitors must wear mask when attending the visitation, lingering is not permitted to accommodate all guests. Funeral services are private due to current restrictions. Interment at St. Casimir Cemetery in Chicago. Funeral Info: 708 429-3200


Published in SouthtownStar on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Visitation
08:30 - 09:45 AM
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7732 W. 159th St.
Orland Park, IL 60462
708-429-3200
