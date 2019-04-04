Paul F. Fazzini, age 70. Recent Chicago South Loop resident formerly of Chicago Heights. Graduate of Bloom Township High School Class of 1966. Attended University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, Prairie State College from 1966 to 1971. Paul studied Latin, Italian, Turkish language and Business Law. Paul worked as a technician in spectrographic analysis, ocean survey for NOAA, petrochemical viscosity for Amoco Oil, and as a seaman on iron ore carriers as a stress tester of metals used in aircraft fuselages and wings. Legal activist involved with litigations regarding US Constitutional Law, federal statutory law and regulations and Indiana state law. Paul enjoyed ancestry, Italian family traditions and culture. Since 2009 he collected Italian civil and ecclesiastical records which led him to be the author of The Genealogy of 4 Little Known Families from Central Italy. The Fazzini, the Pignotti, the Bernardini and the Galdenzi. Member of the UNESCO's World Heritage Centre. Son of the late Florence nee Bernardino and Peter Fazzini. Brother of Mark (Mary) Fazzini, Debbie (Bob) Look, David (Kim) Fazzini and the late Carl Fazzini. Uncle to Peter, Lauren, Gina, Bob Jr, Jennifer, David Jr and Dominick. Committal services Saturday April 6th 10:30 AM at Assumption Cemetery, 19500 S Cottage Grove Ave, Glenwood. For further service information contact Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, Chicago Heights 708-481-9230 or panozzobros.com. Published in the Daily Southtown on Apr. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary