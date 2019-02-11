Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lawn Funeral Home Ltd
17909 S 94Th Ave
Tinley Park, IL 60487
(708) 532-3100
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Lawn Funeral Home Ltd
17909 S 94Th Ave
Tinley Park, IL 60487
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
9:15 AM
Lawn Funeral Home Ltd
17909 S 94Th Ave
Tinley Park, IL 60487
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Stephen Deacon & Martyr Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Lukiw
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul J. Lukiw Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Paul J. Lukiw Jr. Obituary
Paul J. Lukiw Jr. Korean War Navy Veteran, beloved husband of the late Yvonne nee Fushi; loving father of Mary Ann (Matthew) Cox; devoted grandfather "Papa" of Cara and Matthew; dearest brother of Sr. M. Theodosia O.S.B.M, Sr. M. Chrysostom O.S.B.M and the late Joseph Lukiw and Sophie Nosenzo; cherished uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday 3-9 P.M. Funeral Thursday 9:15 A.M. from Lawn Funeral Home 17909 S 94th Ave Tinley Park Il, 60487 to Stephen Deacon & Martyr Church Mass 10:00 A.M. Interment Assumption Cemetery Funeral info (708) 532-3100.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Feb. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lawn Funeral Home Ltd
Download Now