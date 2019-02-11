|
|
Paul J. Lukiw Jr. Korean War Navy Veteran, beloved husband of the late Yvonne nee Fushi; loving father of Mary Ann (Matthew) Cox; devoted grandfather "Papa" of Cara and Matthew; dearest brother of Sr. M. Theodosia O.S.B.M, Sr. M. Chrysostom O.S.B.M and the late Joseph Lukiw and Sophie Nosenzo; cherished uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday 3-9 P.M. Funeral Thursday 9:15 A.M. from Lawn Funeral Home 17909 S 94th Ave Tinley Park Il, 60487 to Stephen Deacon & Martyr Church Mass 10:00 A.M. Interment Assumption Cemetery Funeral info (708) 532-3100.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Feb. 11, 2019