Paul L. Giampaolo. Age 49. Glen Ellyn resident formerly of Chicago Heights. Graduate of Homewood-Flossmoor High School and University of Illinois Chicago ("UIC") University. Proprietor of Giampaolo Hearing, Inc and Former Vice-President of Operations at Beltone. Husband for 16 years of Piper nee Petrovic. Father of Chaney and Jules Giampaolo. Son of Leonard Giampaolo and the late Geraldine nee Ludan. Brother of Bret Giampaolo. Nephew of Joan (late David) Anderson, Anita Giampaolo, Edward Ludan and the late Betty Spurrier, Joseph (Roberta) Giampaolo, Ralph (Karen) Giampaolo and Lorraine Ludan. Cousin and friend to many. Resting at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W 14th St (US Rt 30, 3 blks E of Western Ave), Chicago Heights on Saturday July 13, 2019 from 12:00 Noon until time of funeral service 5:00 PM. Private interment Assumption Cemetery, Glenwood. Info 708-481-9230 and panozzobros.com.
Published in the Daily Southtown on July 12, 2019
