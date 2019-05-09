|
|
Paul Roland Kelley, Sr. 73, of Park Forest, IL passed away May 5, 2019. Beloved father of Paul Roland Kelley, Jr., Lynette Kelley and Annalaura (Adam) Goodman. Cherished grandfather of Khayla Kelley, Kaelin Kelley, Aiden Cooke, and Dominick Roland Goodman. Loving brother of Michael Kelley and Joan (Jim McClelland) Kelley-McClelland. Special friend of Thelma Wieringa and Family. Vietnam War U.S. Army veteran and belonged to veteran service groups. Resting at the Tews-Ryan Funeral Home, 18230 S. Dixie Hwy. Homewood, Monday, May 13th from 3 to 8 p.m. Trisigion Services 6:00 p.m. Funeral Service Tuesday, 14th at 11:30 a.m. Interment 1:30 p.m. at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Memorials to Vietnam Disabled Veterans would be appreciated. www.tews-ryanfh.com or 708-798-5300.
Published in the Daily Southtown on May 9, 2019