Paul Scheidt, 84, passed away in his Maricopa home on Friday, January 17, 2020 surrounded by his family and friends. Paul was born in Harvey, Illinois on April 2, 1935 to Andrew and Iola Scheidt and was the surviving brother of Ralph, recently deceased. Paul is survived by his wife, Connie, sons: Bruce (Rhonda), Jim (Donna), Phillip (Darlene), Paul E. (Tammy), Christopher (Valerie) and daughters: Kathy and Aimee. Paul was blessed with 17 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren to whom he served as their affectionate and devoted Papa. Paul will best be remembered for the kind and caring manner in which he treated all he encountered, his devout love of animals, and his jovial spirit. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, January 25th at 11:00 am at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fountain Hills, AZ. Donations can be made to the church on his behalf.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Jan. 22, 2020