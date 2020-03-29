|
|
Pauline Francis Schloss, aged 94, passed away peacefully on March 24, 2020 of congestive heart failure in Crete, IL. Born June 29, 1925 in Mannington, WV to Lebanese immigrant parents, Joseph and Labibe Frances, her heart was forever tied to her West Virginia roots.
The nearest she flirted with an untruth was to claim that she was 5'2" tall, and the only sign of anger she showed was to emphatically include middle names when calling her four sons: Peter Michael, Patrick Joseph, Philip William, and Paul Kevin.
Pauline graduated from Mannington High School in 1942. During her formative years she attended St. Patrick's Catholic Church where she received her religious education and sang in the church choir. Pauline earned a B.S. degree in Physical Education from the University of West Virginia and began her career teaching Health and Physical Education at Farmington Grade and High School in Farmington, WV.
Pauline went on to earn a M.S. degree from the University of Wisconsin. It was during her graduate studies in Wisconsin that she met and fell in love with Peter W. Schloss of Esmond, ND. The two married on June 7, 1949 in Mannington and had four sons. The family resided first in South Holland, IL, then later in Crete, IL. Pauline and Pete were married sixty years until his death in 2009.
Pauline was extremely proud of her four sons and their many accomplishments. She had many interests and was passionate about all of them. She had a strong commitment to her Catholic faith, was passionate about education and was proud of her Lebanese heritage. She loved playing golf, tennis and bridge. She enjoyed having a good conversation and was always interested in meeting new people. She never shied away from anyone and loved making a new friend.
Pauline believed education was the pathway to a full and expansive life and shared this philosophy with her students and her sons. She taught at Thornton High School in Harvey, IL, followed by Thornwood High School in South Holland, IL, where she remained until her retirement. Over her teaching career she was a supervisor for student teachers, co-chaired the North Central Association Teacher evaluation committee and was a member of the NEA, the IEA and the District 205 Faculty Association.
An active member of her community, Pauline attended St. Boniface Catholic Church in Monee, IL for 40 years where she sang in the choir and served as Eucharistic Minister. She also served as president for a number of organizations: The Council of Catholic Women where she was honored as Woman of the Year, the Harvey/South Holland Woman's Club, and the Thornton College Dames Club. She was active in the General Federation of Women's Clubs and the Crete Women's Club where she was also a member of the chorus. In 1963 she received the honor of being named South Suburban Homemaker of the Year.
Pauline was blessed by the devotion of her son extraordinary son Paul who provided her companionship and care in her later years. Pauline is survived by her sons: Peter, JD(Christine) of Kansas City, MO; Patrick, PhD (Maureen) of Valdosta, GA; Philip, CDR U.S. Navy Ret (Kathy) of Pomona, MO and Paul, EHB of Crete, Il; her sister, Betty Lee (late Samuel) Elliott of Mannington, WV; her brother, Dr. William J. Francis (Arlene) of Leesburg, FL and her sister-in-law, Joanne Hobbs (late Philip) of Chester, WV. She is also survived by 9 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and the countless friends she made along those 94 years.
In addition to her husband Pete, she was predeceased by: her daughter-in-law, Dr. Cindy Nelson Schloss; sister-in-law, Mae Beth Hoover Francis; great-grandchild, Daphne; sister Joan (late James) Rich; sister Marie (late Edward) Cahill; brother Philip (Joanne) Francis.
Due to the current COIV19 virus situation a private funeral mass and entombment were held on Friday March 27 for family only. Memorial donations may be made to at or Hospice of Calumet at www.hospicecalumet.org
Arrangements were entrusted to Crete Funeral Home, 1182 Main St. (Dixie Hwy.), Crete, IL 60417. Phone number: 708-672-7600. Entombment: Skyline Memorial Park, Monee, Illinois.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Mar. 29, 2020