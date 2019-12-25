Daily Southtown Obituaries
Steger Memorial Chapel - Steger
3045 Chicago Rd
Steger, IL 60475
708 755-6100
Pearl Spinozzi
Pearl Spinozzi


1925 - 2019
Pearl Spinozzi Obituary
Pearl Spinozzi nee Paoletti, age 94, late of South Chicago Heights, IL, passed away peacefully, Monday, December 23, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Anthony Spinozzi Sr. Loving mother of Sharon Zerante, late Anthony Spinozzi Jr. and the late Robert (Peg) Spinozzi. Cherished grandmother of Kim (Jeff) Adams, Stacy (Josh) Mattio and Jill (Wade) Hill. Cherished great grandmother of Kayla, Luke, Logan, Austin, Ryan, Rorke, and Haakon. Dear sister of Violet (late Charles) Cosentino, Angie (late George) Scampini, Rose Fischer, and the late Flora (late Harold) Fleck. Pearl will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved her.

Visitation Saturday, December 28, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until time of 11:00 a.m. Funeral Mass, all directly at St. Mary Catholic Church 227 Monee Rd Park Forest, IL. Interment Assumption Cemetery - Glenwood, IL. Arrangements entrusted to Smits-Steger Memorial Chapel 3045 Chicago Rd, Steger, IL. For further information please contact 708-755-6100 or visit www.smitsfh.com
Published in the Daily Southtown on Dec. 25, 2019
