Pedro G. Rodriguez. Age 69. Longtime Chicago Heights resident born in Crookston, Minnesota. Graduate of Bloom High School Class of 1969. United States Army Veteran. Worked at Trinity Industries and Esmark Industries (formerly Sun Steel). Husband for 49 years of Brenda nee Veasman. Father of Alicia Wise, Pete and Margarita Rodriguez. Grandfather of Britney and Alyssa Wise, David, Michael, Dominic and Analia Rodriguez. Son of the late Mauricia nee Guillermo and Jesus Rodriguez. Brother of Eliberto (late Elvira) Rodriguez, Guadalupe (late Norman) Rowley, Sandra Rodriguez, Rosemaria (Isidro) Gonzalez, Tomasita Rodriguez, Maria Victoria (Nelson) Cline and the late Raquel (late Salvador) Vega and Jessie Rodriguez. Uncle and friend of many. Resting at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W 14th St (US Rt 30, 3 blks E of Western Ave), Chicago Heights on Sunday November 17th from 1:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Funeral Monday 9:15 am from funeral home to St Agnes Church, 1501 Chicago Road, Chicago Heights. Mass 10:00 AM. Interment Assumption Cemetery, Glenwood. 708-481-9230 and panozzobros.com.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Nov. 14, 2019