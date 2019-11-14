Home

POWERED BY

Services
Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home
530 W. 14th Street
Chicago Heights, IL 60411
708-481-9230
Resources
More Obituaries for Pedro Rodriguez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pedro G. Rodriguez

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pedro G. Rodriguez. Age 69. Longtime Chicago Heights resident born in Crookston, Minnesota. Graduate of Bloom High School Class of 1969. United States Army Veteran. Worked at Trinity Industries and Esmark Industries (formerly Sun Steel). Husband for 49 years of Brenda nee Veasman. Father of Alicia Wise, Pete and Margarita Rodriguez. Grandfather of Britney and Alyssa Wise, David, Michael, Dominic and Analia Rodriguez. Son of the late Mauricia nee Guillermo and Jesus Rodriguez. Brother of Eliberto (late Elvira) Rodriguez, Guadalupe (late Norman) Rowley, Sandra Rodriguez, Rosemaria (Isidro) Gonzalez, Tomasita Rodriguez, Maria Victoria (Nelson) Cline and the late Raquel (late Salvador) Vega and Jessie Rodriguez. Uncle and friend of many. Resting at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W 14th St (US Rt 30, 3 blks E of Western Ave), Chicago Heights on Sunday November 17th from 1:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Funeral Monday 9:15 am from funeral home to St Agnes Church, 1501 Chicago Road, Chicago Heights. Mass 10:00 AM. Interment Assumption Cemetery, Glenwood. 708-481-9230 and panozzobros.com.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pedro's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -