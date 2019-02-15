|
age 67, a resident of Minooka, formerly of Frankfort and New Lenox passed away on Wednesday, February 13, 2019. Loving mother of Christopher (Bobbi) Cundari; beloved G-MA of Cassady, Kailyn, Kiera, Christa and Kyla Cundari; dearest daughter of the late Jeannine Claire McNulty; dearest daughter-in-law of Jean (late Joseph) Cundari; fond niece of F.J.(late Mar) Clark; cherished cousin of Diane, Kathy and Mary Elizabeth, also survived by numerous sister-in-laws, brother-in-laws, nieces and nephews . Peggy retired as a teacher of Crete Monee School District. The family will receive friends at Kurtz Memorial Chapel 65 Old Frankfort Way, Frankfort, IL 60423 on Monday, February 18, 2019 from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM, with a prayer service at 8:00 PM. Interment will be private. www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com or 815-806-2225 for info.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Feb. 15, 2019