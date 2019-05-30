Peggy Gale Woodard, age 67, passed into the arms of Jesus on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at Silver Cross Hospital in New Lennox. Peggy was of the Baptist Faith. She was born on February 27, 1952 in Anna, Illinois to Russell L. Woodard and Mary Ann Woodard.Peggy graduated from Dongola High School in 1969. She earned her Bachelor's Degree in Psychology from Southern Illinois University. She went on to earn a Master's Degree. Peggy earned a PhD from Loyola University. In her early career, Peggy worked as a social worker. In 1985 she was employed by Governor's State University in Joliet. Over her years there she served as a full professor of psychology and counseling, the Director of Student Development, the Interim Dean of the College of Education, and Associate Provost. She was awarded tenure in 2000, received the Faculty Excellence Award in 1989 and then retired in 2012 as Professor Emeritus.Peggy was preceded in death by both her parents, Mary Ann and Russell Woodard. She is survived by a sister, Judith Ann Goodman of Carterville, IL; a niece, Tia (Thad) Brown of Ellsworth, IA; two great-nieces, Caitlin (Luke) Hodnefield of Randal, IA and Cassidy Brown of Ellsworth, IA; a great-nephew, Josiah Brown of Ellsworth, IA; and one uncle, Darrell Miller of Dongola, IL. Also, she is survived by cousins and many, many dear friends. Peggy also left behind Zoey, her beloved dog of 17 years.Visitation will be from 10:30-12:00 with a funeral service at 12:00 noon at Kurtz Funeral Home in Frankfort, IL on Saturday, June 1. Memorials may be made to South Suburban Humane Society or the Kankakee County Humane Foundation. Published in the Daily Southtown on May 30, 2019