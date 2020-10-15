Peggy S. Baker, nee Johnston, age 84 of Beecher, IL formerly of Sauk Village, IL passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Bobby L. Baker Sr. Loving mother of Bobby "Butch" (Nancy) Baker, Steven (late Priscilla) Baker, Deanna (Chris) Baker, and Kathryn (Robert) Klinger. Cherished grandmother and "Mimi" of 11 grandchildren 6 great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Betty (late Billy) Minyard, late Ted (Joan) Johnston, Sherry (Wayne) Griffin, Bobbie Boyd, Ronnie (Sharon) Johnston, David (Ken) Johnston, and Jack (Joanie) Johnston. She was born November 13, 1935 in Roseland, Arkansas to Cayce and Grace Johnston who proceed her in death. Peggy was loved by many and will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Visitation will be held Sunday, October 18, 2020 from 2:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Smits – Steger Memorial Chapel, 3045 Chicago Rd., Steger, IL. Funeral Service Monday 10:00 a.m. at the Funeral Home with Interment to follow at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery – Elwood, IL. Memorials may be given to the American Stroke Association
