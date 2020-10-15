1/
Peggy S. Baker
1935 - 2020
Peggy S. Baker, nee Johnston, age 84 of Beecher, IL formerly of Sauk Village, IL passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Bobby L. Baker Sr. Loving mother of Bobby "Butch" (Nancy) Baker, Steven (late Priscilla) Baker, Deanna (Chris) Baker, and Kathryn (Robert) Klinger. Cherished grandmother and "Mimi" of 11 grandchildren 6 great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Betty (late Billy) Minyard, late Ted (Joan) Johnston, Sherry (Wayne) Griffin, Bobbie Boyd, Ronnie (Sharon) Johnston, David (Ken) Johnston, and Jack (Joanie) Johnston. She was born November 13, 1935 in Roseland, Arkansas to Cayce and Grace Johnston who proceed her in death. Peggy was loved by many and will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Visitation will be held Sunday, October 18, 2020 from 2:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Smits – Steger Memorial Chapel, 3045 Chicago Rd., Steger, IL. Funeral Service Monday 10:00 a.m. at the Funeral Home with Interment to follow at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery – Elwood, IL. Memorials may be given to the American Stroke Association. For more info, please call 708 755-6100 or visit www.SMITSFH.com


Published in SouthtownStar from Oct. 15 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
18
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Steger Memorial Chapel - Steger
OCT
19
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Steger Memorial Chapel - Steger
Funeral services provided by
Steger Memorial Chapel - Steger
3045 Chicago Rd
Steger, IL 60475
708 755-6100
Memories & Condolences

October 14, 2020
I am saddened to learn of her passing . She was a wonderful, sweet woman and will be missed by all. My prayers and love .
LaHoma (Okie) Kessler
Friend
October 14, 2020
Peggy was a great friend and a wonderful person who was very generous with her kindness! We have many memories of Peggy and Bobby's stories that will keep us smiling always!!
Sincere loving condolences to Butch and Nancy and family!!
Marcia Blaszczyk
Friend
October 14, 2020
Ron Klinger
October 14, 2020
Such a loving person and a favorite to many.
David & LaWanda Baker
Family
October 14, 2020
Kathy I'm sorry you lost your Mom. She was a wonderful and sweet woman. I've got a heart full of great memories about your parents.God bless your family.
Alan Callison
Friend
October 14, 2020
Peggy was such a sweet person. May she rest in piece.
Tammy Eiermann
Friend
October 14, 2020
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Stroke Association
