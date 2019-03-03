|
Peter A. Darge, Sr., age 76, went to be with his Lord and Savior on March 1, 2019. Beloved husband for 51 years to Janelle, nee Brown. Loving father of John (Jacqueline) Darge, Peter A. (Shannon) Darge Jr., Michael Darge, and Christin Darge-Germann. Cherished grandfather of John Andrew, Brittiany Gena, Tiffany Janelle, Luke Matthew, Benjamin Jacob, Brianna Rose, Kyler Janava, Samuel Peter, and Nathan Andrew. Dearest great-grandfather of Elliot Ryan, Lu Riley and Hudson Nicholas. Dear brother of Virginia Neumann, Richard Darge, and the late Frances Alexander, Cecelia Kwiatkowski, Helen Kneisly, Agnes Keifer, Andrew Darge, Jr. , and Barbara Klinkhammer. Fond son-in-law of Jane and the late John Prosapio. Retired machinist from Nabisco with over 34 years of service. Peter was a Community Service Officer with Country Club Hills. Longtime faithful member of Homewood Full Gospel Church, All Nations Church, and Stone Church where he was an usher and head of security for many years. For the past 7 years he volunteered at the Operation Blessing Food Pantry. Visitation Tuesday, March 5, 2019, 3:00 p.m. - 7:30p.m. with a Funeral Service to follow at 7:30 p.m. at Colonial Chapel 15525 S. 73rd Ave. (155th/Wheeler Dr. & Harlem) Orland Park, IL. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com 708-532-5400
