Peter C. Jenny, 64, died peacefully Tuesday November 26, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Eileen M. (nee Ehrenstrom). Dear Stepfather of Jennifer (Jeremy) DeVivo, James (Courtney) Bouley and Linda (Joseph) Krupa. Stepgrandfather of 9. Son of the late Clayton and the late Janet Jenny. Fond brother of Patricia (Michael) Uzitas, and the late Dennis and Steven Jenny. Uncle of many nieces and nephews. Memorial Visitation Tuesday Dec. 10th. from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Donnellan Funeral Home 10525 S. Western Ave. Chicago. Int. Private. Info. (773) 238-0075 or sign guestbook at www.donnellanfuneralhome.com
Published in the Daily Southtown on Dec. 3, 2019