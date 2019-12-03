Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donnellan Funeral Home
10525 South Western Avenue
Chicago, IL 60643
(773) 238-0075
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Jenny
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter C. Jenny

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peter C. Jenny Obituary
Peter C. Jenny, 64, died peacefully Tuesday November 26, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Eileen M. (nee Ehrenstrom). Dear Stepfather of Jennifer (Jeremy) DeVivo, James (Courtney) Bouley and Linda (Joseph) Krupa. Stepgrandfather of 9. Son of the late Clayton and the late Janet Jenny. Fond brother of Patricia (Michael) Uzitas, and the late Dennis and Steven Jenny. Uncle of many nieces and nephews. Memorial Visitation Tuesday Dec. 10th. from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Donnellan Funeral Home 10525 S. Western Ave. Chicago. Int. Private. Info. (773) 238-0075 or sign guestbook at www.donnellanfuneralhome.com
Published in the Daily Southtown on Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Donnellan Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -