Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lain-Sullivan Funeral Home
50 Westwood Dr.
Park Forest, IL
Interment
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
9:15 AM
Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery
Committal
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
9:30 AM
Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
11:30 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
102 Marquette St.
Park Forest, IL
Peter G. Nelson

Peter G. Nelson Obituary
passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at his residence of Orland Park, formerly of Chicago Heights, U.S. Army veteran, beloved husband of 52 years to Mary Beth nee Krug Nelson; loving father of Peter (Elizabeth), Stephen and Kristin Nelson; loving grandfather of Henry and Hugo Nelson; dearest brother of Roger (Martha) Nelson, and the late Adrienne Odegard and Arthur Nelson; dear uncle of many nieces and nephews.

Visitation Monday, January 27, 2020 from 3-8 p.m. at Lain-Sullivan Funeral Home 50 Westwood Dr., Park Forest. Family and friends to gather for the interment Tuesday, January 28, 2019 at 9:15 a.m. at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, committal will begin at 9:30 a.m., followed by a Funeral Service 11:30 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church 102 Marquette St. Park Forest, IL (Corner of Sauk Trail and Orchard Ave) inside Church of the Holy Family Episcopal.

For information or to express your thoughts or memories in the online guest book, 708-747-3700 or www.lain-sullivan.com
Published in the Daily Southtown on Jan. 19, 2020
