|
|
Peter H. Winker, late of Mokena, IL. US Army Vietnam Veteran. Beloved husband of Joan Winker nee Benson. Loving father of Jennifer and Peter Jr. Winker. Proud grandfather of Holly and Hannah. Dear brother of Jim Winker, Joann Schellhase, and Donald Cappel. Lying in State, Monday January 27, 2020, 10:00 AM until time of Service 11:00 AM at St. John United Church of Christ, 11100 2nd Street, Mokena, IL. Interment to follow in St. John's Cemetery. Visitation Sunday January 26, 2020, 2:00-8:00 PM at the Vandenberg Funeral Home 19604 Wolf Road, Mokena, IL. 60448. For information, 708-479-1210 or www.vandenbergfuneralhome.com
Published in the Daily Southtown on Jan. 22, 2020