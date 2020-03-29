|
Peter J. Kuypers, 85, of Chicago, went peacefully to live with the Lord on March 23, 2020, in the comfort of his home surrounded by family. He was born March 2, 1935, in Heusden, Netherlands, son of the late Adrinaus and Antonia Kuypers. Peter married his sweetheart Ann (nee Bruysters) April 2, 1959, and emigrated to Chicago, where they raised six children in the House that Peter Built. Peter was a proud card-carrying member of the Cement Masons Local 502 for 61 years. He loved to fish and build projects with his children and grandchildren, bake cookies and take long pontoon boat rides on Big Crooked Lake. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, six children: Annette (Theo) Buys, John (Debra) Kuypers, Linda (Jim) Roberto, Edward (Laurie) Kuypers, Wendy Kuypers, and Ann Marie (Nick) Cook; 14 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by grandson Christopher Kuypers. Peter was a dedicated husband, father, Opa and Big-Opa, brother, uncle, and friend, who cherished family above all else. A celebration of his life will take place at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations to Misericordia or the are appreciated.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Mar. 29, 2020